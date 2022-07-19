Advertisement

Cori Bush among several arrested in abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court

FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the...
FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 27, 2019. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall. She’ll recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)(Taylor Jewell | Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush was one of several members of Congress who were arrested by the Capitol Police on Tuesday during an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court.

Members of Congress marched from the Capitol to the Court. Police ordered a “cease and desist” shortly after and the crowd sat on the street and chanted “the people united will never be divided.” The US Capitol Police tweeted saying they’ve arrested more than 30 people - including 16 members of Congress - for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”

This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

