Child, 3, hit by car in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old girl was hit by a car in South City Monday evening.

The accident happened at the corner of Michigan of Keokuk just before 7:00 p.m.

A family member said a driver sped through the intersection and he heard a boom. The relative says the child was lifted into the air and suffered a head injury. The child was taken to a hospital. Information on her condition was not immediately known.

The relative said speeding in the area is very common.

