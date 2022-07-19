Advertisement

Campaign 2022: One-on-one with U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce talked with News 4′s Cory Stark ahead of the August 2 primary.

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

The Democrat talked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its impact on Missouri. He also discussed a lot of issues facing the country and Missouri.

Exclusive KMOV polling revealed the Democratic primary appears to be a two-person race between marine veteran Kunce and philanthropist Trudy Busch Valentine. Out of the 11 candidates on the Democratic ballot for U.S. Senator, Kunce has raised the most money with $4.5 million. Valentine has raised $2.3 million.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lucas Kunce and Cory Stark talking about the 2022 Campaign.
Campaign 2022: One-on-one with U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce
Cards pick up 8 players on 2nd day of 2022 MLB Draft
Heat control at Eckert’s Farm got an early start this summer. For them, the focus is on...
Eckert’s Farm taking steps to protect apples from sunburn
St. Louis-based Kaldi’s coffee reopened its City Garden location Monday.
Kaldi’s reopens downtown