Campaign 2022: One-on-one with U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce talked with News 4′s Cory Stark ahead of the August 2 primary.

The Democrat talked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its impact on Missouri. He also discussed a lot of issues facing the country and Missouri.

Exclusive KMOV polling revealed the Democratic primary appears to be a two-person race between marine veteran Kunce and philanthropist Trudy Busch Valentine. Out of the 11 candidates on the Democratic ballot for U.S. Senator, Kunce has raised the most money with $4.5 million. Valentine has raised $2.3 million.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.