Bird seeks to get its scooters back to downtown St. Louis

Bird E-Scooter(Bird)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bird is pushing to get its scooters back rolling in downtown St. Louis after city leaders banned them.

The company recently sent a notification to customers titled “Help Save Bird in Downtown StL.” Bird, along with other electronic scooters, can no longer be activated downtown. City leaders banned them in May because of late-night joy rids and safety concerns.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office for comment and have not heard back. Bird sent News 4 the following statement:

“It is disappointing that despite hundreds of St. Louisans requesting that Bird’s eco-friendly transportation option return to the downtown area – especially amidst Metro bus delays – our service remains temporarily cut off from Downtown St. Louis. We look forward to continuing to work with members of the business community and city leadership to chart a path forward.”

