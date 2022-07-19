Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Intense heat is building

By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Temperatures remain toasty for much of the evening, slowly declining to a low of 77°. A weak front moves through Wednesday. It will only act to delay the hottest temperatures of the week and will work to lower humidity slightly. Temperatures tomorrow will sit in the upper 90s. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Iron and Reynolds counties on Wednesday.

Heat builds due to high pressure, and it looks more likely that we will be in the triple digits come Friday and through the weekend. Saturday is now a Weather Alert Day given the high heat and heat index. A series of fronts early next week will bring low rain chances and lower temperatures.

