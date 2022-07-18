Advertisement

Woman found dead after apparent beating in South City apartment

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was found possibly beaten to death inside a south St. Louis apartment Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but St. Louis police report a woman was found dead in an apartment in the 4200 block of Michigan just before 4:30 p.m. Police said they believe the woman may have been beaten.

Homicide detectives are on the scene. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis-based Kaldi’s coffee reopened its City Garden location Monday.
Kaldi’s reopens downtown
As the summer travel season goes on, the impact gas prices are having is slowly starting to get...
Gas prices in the St. Louis area continue to drop
Stephan Cannon, left, accused of killing retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn in 2020,...
‘I gave you Cannon. Please don’t give me murder;’ First day of David Dorn murder trial begins with explosive statements
A man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in 2019 has...
Man who shot Maryland Heights officer sentenced