Woman found dead after apparent beating in South City apartment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was found possibly beaten to death inside a south St. Louis apartment Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but St. Louis police report a woman was found dead in an apartment in the 4200 block of Michigan just before 4:30 p.m. Police said they believe the woman may have been beaten.

Homicide detectives are on the scene. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.