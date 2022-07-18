Advertisement

SLU named top place for women to work

A gateway entrance at Saint Louis University
A gateway entrance at Saint Louis University(SLU)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saint Louis University was recognized as a top place for women to work for the third consecutive year Monday.

The university was recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL). SLU was one of four large St. Louis jobs demonstrating excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity including leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a top place for women to work in the St. Louis area,” SLU vice president of human resources Mickey Luna said. “This award affirms our ongoing efforts to make SLU an inclusive and equitable workplace.”

The other 500-plus institutions that were honored this year include Graybar, Maritz, and Enterprise Bank & Trust.

