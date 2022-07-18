Advertisement

Police looking for suspects accused of stealing cars in Central West End

These two suspects are accused of taking two cars in the Central West End
These two suspects are accused of taking two cars in the Central West End(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole a Kia and Hyundai from the Central West End.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the two suspects Monday afternoon. Police believe they stole a Kia Optima on July 12 in the 5300 block of Pershing. The Kia was later found crashed and abandoned in the 4600 block of Lee in North City. The two are also accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra from the intersection of Euclid and McPherson nearly a week before.

READ: SLMPD sees huge increase in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

