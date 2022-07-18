Police looking for suspects accused of stealing cars in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole a Kia and Hyundai from the Central West End.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the two suspects Monday afternoon. Police believe they stole a Kia Optima on July 12 in the 5300 block of Pershing. The Kia was later found crashed and abandoned in the 4600 block of Lee in North City. The two are also accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra from the intersection of Euclid and McPherson nearly a week before.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

