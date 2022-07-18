Advertisement

Missouri River Runner train resumes full service

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Monday, those looking to travel across Missouri have more options.

The Missouri Legislature restored funding for full Amtrak service, which means the Missouri River Runner resumes two daily round trips for travel this summer. The River Runner goes from St. Louis to Kansas City, Kirkwood is one of the stops.

Along with funds for the restoration of the River Runner, the state also passed funding of $2.5 million to help with the renovation of Kirkwood’s train station.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amtrak River Runner
Missouri River Runner train resumes full service
A gateway entrance at Saint Louis University
SLU named top place for women to work
Cleveland volunteers helps restore national monuments
Cleveland volunteer helps restore national monuments
Stephan Cannon, left, accused of killing retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn in 2020,...
“I gave you Cannon. Please don’t give me murder;” Alleged eyewitness in David Dorn murder trial changes story, defense says