ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis-based Kaldi’s coffee reopened its City Garden location Monday.

Coffee, bakery items, and espresso drinks all returned to the menu. Kaldi’s closed back in March of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kaldi’s has multiple locations throughout the city and county.

