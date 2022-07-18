“I gave you Cannon. Please don’t give me murder;” Alleged eyewitness in David Dorn murder trial changes story, defense says

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Before 9 a.m., David Dorn’s loved ones waited outside in the hallway of the St. Louis City courthouse ahead of Monday’s trial. They gathered in a circle and briefly prayed before they were allowed inside the courtroom.

Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was allegedly shot and killed by 26-year-old Stephan Cannon during a chaotic night in 2020. Once the doors opened, every seat behind the prosecution was quickly filled. Seven people sat behind the Cannon’s defense team.

OPENING STATEMENTS

The jurors focused their eyes on prosecutor Marvin Teer as he began opening statements by taking them back to June 2, 2020.

St. Louisans protested the killing of George Floyd during the daytime. However later that night, police reported several businesses were looted and vandalized.

“Our streets were ravaged with looters and chaos,” he began. “Crowds moved from various locations from the central corridor from Grand to Martin Luther King. A group moved to Lee’s pawn shop. This was different. Someone special came to this place – Capt. David Dorn.”

Dorn’s widow Ann Dorn sat behind the prosecution next to her friends and the retired captain’s children. With her elbow placed along the armrest of the stands, Ann Dorn shielded her face during the opening statements.

David Dorn went to Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry after burglary alarms sounded off. David Dorn, who was friends with the owner of the store, would check on the store as a favor.

“He went to Lee’s [Pawn and Jewelry]. That would be his last call of duty,” Teer said while locking eyes with the jurors.

The prosecution alleged Cannon fired 10 shots with four fatally striking Dorn while crouching down on one knee. He then hopped into a Pontiac G6 before speeding off. Following the shooting, surveillance video of people entering and leaving the pawn shop was released to the public.

“Interestingly enough, the day the video went out, Cannon was arrested the next day and his hair was gone,” Teer said, inferring Cannon cut his long dreads off.

As he walked back to the prosecution table, signaling the end of his open statement, Teer left jurors with a final thought.

“The most important and real reason we are here is because he used a gun to commission the murder of David Dorn.”

Cannon’s public defender Brian Horneyer quietly walked toward the middle of the courtroom near Judge Theresa Burke. He began by asking jurors to keep one quote in mind during the course of the trial.

That quote belongs to Mark Jackson.

Jackson was also charged in connection with the break-in at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. He was the getaway driver of the G6, Horneyer said. While being interrogated by investigators, Jackson reportedly blurted out, “I’ll say pretty much anything to get out of these cuffs and get back to my son. I’ll witness whatever you want me to witness.”

After hours of being interrogated, Horneyer told the jury Jackson named Cannon as the shooter.

“I gave you Cannon. Please don’t give me murder,” Jackson allegedly told police.

Horneyer argued that there wasn’t any forensic, physical or eyewitness evidence that points to Cannon as the gunman.

“Just a three-year connection to the driver,” Horneyer stated. “Stephan Cannon is not on video and he is not the shooter who the state says he is.”

Cannon sat up straight as he looks at his defense attorney addressing the court. The defense added the man who shot David Dorn touched several items inside the store.

“Guess who’s DNA it was not— Stephan Cannon. No evidence pointing Stephan Cannon as the murderer,” said Horneyer.

“Objection,” said Teer.

Horneyer continued, What happened to Capt. Dorn is horrible and you’re going to hear evidence that is not going to be easy to see but convicting Cannon will not solve that tragedy.”

Teer abruptly scooted his chair back, sending echoes in the silent courtroom.

“Objection.”

“Sustained.”

WITNESSES TAKE STAND

The first witness called to the stand by the prosecution was a man who drove down Martin Luther King during the night of David Dorn’s death

“June 1. June 2. Remember that day?,” Teer asked, now standing towards the back of the witness stand.

The man said he saw “someone lose their life”. He looks down while admitting he started live streaming the event. As the video of the livestream is played out in court, the witness can be heard yelling, “someone killed someone’s grandpa. Call the ambulance. [He was] killed over some TVs.”

Troubled expressions are plastered on the jurors’ faces as they watched the livestream. The retired police captain’s widow was not in the courtroom.

During cross-examination, co-counsel Adofo Minka asked if he heard warning shots being fired.

“Yes”

“Did you tell police there were two shooters?”

“Yes.”

As he steps down, the prosecution then called Ann Dorn to stand. She described her late husband as, “a man of God. Dedicated police officer for 40 years. He was a loving father and loved his kids.”

Shifting to David Dorn connection with the pawn shop owner, Ann Dorn said the men had over 40 years of friendship. David Dorn would often check on the store since he lived closer than the owner.

Ann Dorn, the wife of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn and herself a 28-year police veteran, hugs supporters arriving outside the courtroom on opening day of the trial of Stephan Cannon, accused of killing Dorn in 2020, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Dorn was killed checking on an alarm coming from a pawnshop amid a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com (Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Teer asked Ann Dorn about the night of her husband’s murder. She said she woke up at 4 a.m. to someone knocking at her door.

“I rolled over and called out for David to answer the door,” she said. “But he didn’t. So I opened the door.”

And on the side of the door, it was former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Jon Hayden.

Ann looks down, sobs and takes a deep breath before stating — that’s how I learned David died.

She quietly wipes his tears before getting off the stand.

News 4 will update the story during the afternoon session of the trial.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.