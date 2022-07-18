Gas prices in the St. Louis area continue to drop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer travel season goes on, the impact gas prices are having is slowly starting to get better.

According to Gas Buddy, average prices for gas went down about 15 cents in Illinois and Missouri over the last week. In Illinois, the average price per gallon is right at $5. In Missouri, it is sitting at $4.27.

In St. Charles, gas is sitting around $3.97 a gallon. In Florissant, it is $4.39, and in Maryland Heights, it is $4.45.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.