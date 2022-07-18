Advertisement

Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Chris Pinson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – The quarterback for the University of Florida announced on Twitter Sunday that he will no longer use the nickname “AR-15.”

Anthony Richardson called for an end to the nickname and current apparel line logo after consulting his family about its connotation and association with the gun violence that’s plaguing America.

The red-shirt sophomore said in the tweet, “a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15′ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The Gainesville native said he and his representatives are working on new branding to just use “AR” and his full name, Anthony Richardson.

While there’s no timetable set for when Richardson’s new logo or apparel will come out, the first game of the season for the Gators football team kicks off Sept. 3, against Utah in The Swamp.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The trend is expected to continue for a sixth week in a row and through mid-August, barring any...
Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?
Marlena Stell said she was forced to carry her dead fetus for weeks because of the Texas...
Woman says Texas abortion law prevented her from getting timely miscarriage care
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage