Firefighters forced out after battling a vacant house fire in South City

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An intense fire forced firefighters out of a home in south St. Louis City early Monday morning.

The fire happened in the 4400 block of South Compton at around 1 a.m. Crews said the house was vacant when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters were forced out of the home because of the heavy fire. They were eventually able to knock the fire down before reentering the home to put the fire out completely.

Officials said no one was injured during the fire.

