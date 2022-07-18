Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection says he has enough signatures to run as an independent for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

John F. Wood on Monday said he has the 10,000 registered voter signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Missouri’s secretary of state must certify the signatures.

Wood says he’s a lifelong Republican but thinks both parties are too extreme.

Wood’s candidacy comes as Republican leaders worry that scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary but ultimately lose the seat to a Democrat.