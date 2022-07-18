Advertisement

Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys

20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in...
20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in the restaurant industry.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in the restaurant industry.

Munsok So opened Drunken Fish in Westport Plaza in 2003. He admits he didn’t have the experience to open a sushi restaurant, but he had the drive and the selfish desire to have a place in his hometown where he could eat great sushi.

It was a success and it led to another location. And another. They also own Kimchi Guys, a Korean fried chicken spot on Laclede’s Landing and near Washington University’s campus.

Next up, they’re crossing the river and opening a shared location with the two brands in Edwardsville.

We sat down with Munsok at his office in Laclede’s Landing; the same building that had a wall collapse in 2015. But instead of abandoning the historic district, he said he wanted to help revitalize it.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream
Just in time for National Ice Cream Day (July 17), beloved Serendipity Ice Cream is now open in...
Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream
Episode 191: Cleaver & Cocktail + The Block
For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc...
Episode 191: Cleaver & Cocktail + The Block