Episode 193: Drunken Fish + Kimchi Guys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 20 years in any business is a milestone to be celebrated, but it’s an especially big deal in the restaurant industry.

Munsok So opened Drunken Fish in Westport Plaza in 2003. He admits he didn’t have the experience to open a sushi restaurant, but he had the drive and the selfish desire to have a place in his hometown where he could eat great sushi.

It was a success and it led to another location. And another. They also own Kimchi Guys, a Korean fried chicken spot on Laclede’s Landing and near Washington University’s campus.

Next up, they’re crossing the river and opening a shared location with the two brands in Edwardsville.

We sat down with Munsok at his office in Laclede’s Landing; the same building that had a wall collapse in 2015. But instead of abandoning the historic district, he said he wanted to help revitalize it.

