Eckert’s Farm taking steps to protect apples from sunburn

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - From soybean to corn crops, the buildup of heat is hurting farmers as they work to salvage their crops.

Chris Eckert, the President of Eckert’s Inc., said, “We’ve just had a lot of hot days in June and early July, and it looks like this week is going to be another hot one.”

Heat control at Eckert’s Farm got an early start this summer. For them, the focus is on protecting their apples.

Eckert said, “For us, sunburned apples are the real challenge.”

Just like how we burn on a hot day without sunscreen, apples suffer similar effects. Sunburned apples are more sensitive to diseases, causing them to decay or rot. This can spread throughout the trees.

Eckert said, “It’s just a matter of keeping our sunscreen on our apples as long as we can.”

This sunscreen is not the same as what you apply to your skin.

Eckert said, “It’s a wax basically. So it’s a natural product.”

In addition to the sunscreen, the farm is testing shading nets on several rows of apples.

Eckert said, “It’s providing shade on the tree, preventing things like sunburn.”

With netting costs $5,000 an acre, they won’t find out till harvest if the cost was worthwhile.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.