Congresswoman Bush to introduce bill protecting access to medication abortion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Congresswoman Cori Bush and Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota introduced the Protecting Access to Medication Abortion Act on Monday.

The law would make sure people looking for abortion care can always access medication abortion through telehealth and certified pharmacies, including mail-order pharmacies. Bans on the mailing of or overall access to medication abortion pills could be in jeopardy.

“Right now, extremist Republicans are attacking and undermining access to a safe and effective medication because they believe that the government – not women, not their health care providers – should control the health care that doctors provide women,” said Senator Smith. “We need to fight back against Republicans’ ongoing efforts to chip away at women’s reproductive freedoms. Our bill, which would safeguard access to medication abortion, is a critical step that would help protect what remaining access exists to reproductive health care.”

The act would also protect access to medication abortion pills by codifying the current mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

“Abortion care is healthcare and, therefore, a human right - period,” said Congresswoman Bush. “While extremist anti-abortion lawmakers in states like Missouri use the recent decision made by the stolen Supreme Court to attack a person’s right to bodily autonomy, I remain committed to ensuring everyone in this country can have access to an abortion - no matter where they live. I am proud to join Senator Tina Smith in the effort to protect access to lifesaving medication abortion pills. Our bill will make sure that people can access safe and effective abortion care. Maintaining access to abortion care through medication abortion will save lives.”

To view the entire bill text click here or for a one-pager click here.

