Cleveland volunteer helps restore national monuments

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Volunteers carried hundreds of mulch bags around the Lincoln memorial to help preserve the surrounding plants Monday, July 18.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has puts on the “Renewal and Remembrance” event for the past 26 years.

Cleveland’s Don Zerby says it’s the least he can do to show his gratitude for our nation’s veterans.

“Maybe a 19 year old kid gave up his life so that we could be having this opportunity right now. It’s pretty profound,” Don Zerby said. “It’s quite a reminder of what we have and maybe even what we take for granted every day.”

The Remembrance and Renewal project also involves volunteers enhancing the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery.

The event is run through the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The organization says it’s their way of giving back to the country.

“It doesn’t cost the taxpayers a cent,” National Association of Landscape Professionals CEO Britt Wood said. “It’s all donated. We have some of our suppliers that will donate materials as well as equipment, and then our volunteers come out and do all the hard work.”

Volunteers also improved irrigation, installed lighting protection on trees, and installed new plants.

