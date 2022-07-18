Cards pick up 8 players on 2nd day of 2022 MLB Draft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals selected eight players on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft.

On Monday, the team picked up seven pitchers, two outfielders, and one catcher. This is the first time in franchise history that the Cards chose left-handed pitchers with their first three overall selections.

Here are the selections the Cards have made so far:

Left-handed pitcher, Brycen Mautz (2nd round, 59th pick), University of San Diego: Mautz went 10-2 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 16 games, having the 11th most strikeouts in Division I. He earned First-Team All-WCC and a Perfect Game Third-Team All-American.

Left-handed pitcher, Pete Hansen (3rd round, 97th pick), University of Texas: Hansen went 11-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 17 games, making it the 16th most in Division I. He was a unanimous selection to the 2022 First Team All-Big 12. He was an NCBWA Third Team All-American and Collegiate Baseball Team All-American.

Catcher, Jimmy Crooks III (4th round, 127th pick), University of Oklahoma: Crooks’ batting average was .305 with nine home runs, 21 doubles, and 51 RBIs in 69 games last season. He threw out 20 out of 45 runners attempting to steal. Crooks earned Second-Team ABCA Central All-Region.

Outfielder, Victor Scott II (5th round, 157th pick), University of West Virginia: Scott’s batting average was .278 with six home runs, 12 doubles, and 47 RBIs in 55 games last season. He was also one of the fastest players in this year’s draft, creating a new school single-season record with 38 stolen bases, making it the 6th most in the NCAA.

Right-handed pitcher, Max Rajcic (6th round, 187th pick), University of California-Los Angeles: Rajcic went 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA, and had 92 strikeouts in 15 starts this past season. He earned Second-Team ABCA West All-Region.

Outfielder, Alex Iadisernia (7th round, 217th pick), Elon University: Iadisernia hit a .276/.383/.463 batting average. He was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Year and a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2021.

Right-handed pitcher, Cade Winquest (8th round, 247th pick), University of Texas-Arlington: Winquest went 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 57 strikeouts last season in 15 games. He went 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts for Chatham in the 2021 Cape Cod League.

Right-handed pitcher, Joseph King (9th round, 277th pick), University of California-Berkeley: King led Cal in innings pitched (72), starts (14), and wins (5) this past season. He went 5-3 and had a 3.72 ERA with a total of 60 strikeouts. King was also ranked third in the Pac 12 with walks allowed per nine innings, with 15.

Right-handed pitcher, Tanner Jacobson (10th round, 307th pick) Queens University of Charlotte, N.C.: Jacobson went 5-3 with a 4.09 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 16 games this past season. He is the first player drafted out of Queens University.

The last day of the draft is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.