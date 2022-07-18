4Warn Weather: Mild temps but high humidity

Weather Discussion: The cold front brought some welcome rainfall yesterday and cooler than average temperatures today. Expect cloud cover to decrease as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the higher side this afternoon.

The 80s are short-lived. The upper-level ridge of high pressure builds this week which will cause temperatures to rise. On the flip side, the humidity will slowly trend downwards during the work week as a weak front Wednesday brings in that drier air. Pay attention to the weekend, temperatures look to sit at or around the triple digits. This is dangerous heat!

