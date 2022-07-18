4Warn Weather: Heat Returns This Week & Weekend

Weather Discussion: Temperatures will ramp up starting Tuesday with hot highs in the mid 90s Tuesday-Thursday. The heat index will range from the upper 90s to near 100 on some days. While these are hot days, a week cold front will actually move through dry, but act to hold back even hotter temperatures that will arrive Friday and into the weekend. Friday through Monday may turn into weather alert days if we gain confidence that the dome of hot air that sits in the Southwest will actually build into the area. It’s best to check in for updates as forecast temperatures may fluctuate but ultimately we will have to plan around hot and dry weather through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.