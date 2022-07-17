Woman charged in St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a bank heist in St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road at 9:30 a.m. Police said after an investigation, they found that Anastacia Washington, 35, went into the bank and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery before getting away with about $6,000.

Officers said Washington was seen on camera leaving the bank before entering a Dirt Cheap store and leaving the store after she changed clothes. Police received a tip from that led them to identify her as a person of interest. Detectives later found clothes that were thrown away outside of the Dirt Cheap store. A DNA match to Washington was confirmed.

Washington is being held on $100,000 cash only with no 10% bond.

St. Louis County detectives are leading the investigation.

