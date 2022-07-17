St. Louis County jail inmate dies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis County jail in downtown Clayton died Saturday morning, a county spokesperson said.

Donald Matthews, 59, was found on the floor of his cell around 9 a.m. Jail staff called for emergency assistance and Matthews was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there around 9:45 a.m.

Matthews was booked into jail for stalking and violating an order of protection. His cause of death is not yet known.

