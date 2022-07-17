Advertisement

Mikolas named to NL All-Star Team

St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has been named to the NL All-Star team.

Mikolas has recorded only a 7-7 record, but his 2.54 ERA is 5th best in National League. He is also 5th in the NL in WHIP and 9th in strikeout-to-walk ratio. His record has been held at .500 due to several starts in which run support was poor.

It is the second time that Mikolas has been named an all-star. He joins Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado as Cardinals headed to this year’s mid-summer classic. Arenado will not play due to back tightness.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Busch Stadium is viewed as the field crew puts on the tarp during a rain delay in a baseball...
Cards’ series finale against Reds rained out
National League starter Bobby Miller throws to an American League batter during the first...
Cardinals’ shortstop prospect Winn hits triple digits on record-setting Futures Game throw
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of...
Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to win over Reds
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game