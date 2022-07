ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals’ last game before the All-Star break has officially been rained out.

The 1:15 p.m. game against the Reds has been postponed and will be made up on Saturday, September 17 at 12:15 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader.

The Cardinals enter the All-Star break with a 50-44 record.

