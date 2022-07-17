4Warn Weather: Rain & Storms End Later This Evening

Weather Discussion:

A slow moving cold front is slowly dropping south across the area. Scattered rain & storms will continue to be a possibility this evening, especially south of I-70. The rain could be heavy at times. There is a low threat that a few storms could become strong to severe over SE MO & S IL this evening. The main threat is for damaging winds. We’ll dry out later tonight and then stay dry for at least the next 7 days.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s tomorrow, slightly below average. This heat break is short-lived. Temperatures climb again Tuesday, when we’ll see triple digit heat index values again. We’ll continue with the hot weather through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.