You can score cheap Cardinals tickets if Pujols advances in HR Derby

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If Albert Pujols does well in Monday’s Home Run Derby, you could get some discounted tickets to Cardinals games in August.

The special “Derby Deal” ticket offer is for the August 16-18 series against the Colorado Rockies. Specially-priced field box tickets will be discounted $5 every round Pujols advances in the derby.

If he makes it to the final round, tickets will go down to $5. If he wins the derby, the Cardinals will give away 5,555 tickets to fans over the course of the series against Colorado.

The discounted tickets would be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. and can be found here. This will be Pujols’ 5th Home Run Derby appearance.

He’ll face Philly Kyle Schwarber in the first round. The Mets’ Pete Alonso is the two-time reigning champ.

