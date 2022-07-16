Wentzville mayor to hold public safety meeting to tackle ongoing bullying

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -The City of Wentzville is stepping up to tackle bullying inside and outside the school district.

“It’s been going on since I was a kid. Bullying has been going on for years, but you get to a point where it’s no longer bullying it’s assault,” says Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione.

The mayor is partnering with the area aldermen to host a public safety town hall Saturday at city hall. The parents and students are being asked to attend and provide testimony and possible solutions.

“We’re not going to let something that’s harming kids get out of hand and I think it’s a really good step in the right direction,” says Alderwoman Tricia Byrnes.

A video of a middle school student being attacked in June is one of many bullying incidents that has caught the attention of the city.

“This hasn’t just been within the school. My own family member was attacked in 8th grade,” Byrne says.

“We will constantly keep a vigilant eye on what’s going on. If you hear anything don’t be afraid to say it,” says Guccione.

The city plans to take the suggestions from Saturday’s meeting to the school board.

