Officers: 17-year-old girl steals, crashes Florissant police car overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers are searching for a teenage girl who they say stole and crashed a Florissant police car overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Florissant police say they responded to a disturbance involving teens in the 200 block of Brightmoor. Officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and placed her in a squad car that has no partition separating the front seats from the back. Police say she was properly handcuffed and fastened in the back.

While the officer was outside continuing to work at the scene, police say the 17-year-old somehow manipulated the handcuffs to the front of her body, released the seat belt and climbed into the front seat before she drove off.

Officers at the scene then gave chase but lost sight of the patrol car. A short time later, the car was found unoccupied in the 8900 block of Riverview after it crashed into another car. Nobody was injured, police say.

The teen was last spotted running across Riverview towards Halls Ferry. Police are still looking for her.

