Metal detectors installed at DePaul Hospital after stabbing

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - An area hospital is adding new security measures after a patient stabbed a nurse and paramedic earlier this week.

DePaul Hospital announced it has installed a metal detector in the emergency department. A spokesperson says the hospital will also add an armed security guard in the ER.

The moves come after police say Jimissa Rivers committed the stabbing when she arrived at the ER on Monday. She has been charged in connection with the incident.

SSM also told News 4 it will be adding a metal detector at the ER’s entrance, which is the first step in implementing various security measures across the SSM system. In the past few months, SSM says it has conducted a systemwide evaluation of facilities. There are plans to redesign to increase security.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.