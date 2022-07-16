Man with dementia missing from Festus, truck last seen in Florissant

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 73-year-old man with dementia after he went missing from Festus Saturday around 9 a.m.

Terry Hope didn’t return home from McDonald’s on Truman Boulevard in Festus. Police said he was driving a silver 2003 Ford F-150 with the Missouri plate 4DAJ13. His vehicle was last seen in Florissant.

Hope is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Festus Police at 636-937-3646.

