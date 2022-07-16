Man shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of S. 10th Street around 4:20 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest. Officers later found him in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

