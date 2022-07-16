Man accused of shooting up ex-girlfriend’s home

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s home on four different occasions.

Kaleek Harrington, of St. Louis, is charged with seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor property damage and one count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say he fired shots at her home in the 800 block of Hutton Place on April 17, in the 600 block of Avenue on July 2 and July 3, and the 600 block of Coppinger Drive on July 5. He is accused of leaving the scene of an accident on July 5 and resisting arrest.

Before the first three incidents, Harrington is accused of sending his ex-girlfriend threatening texts or threatening messages on social media. Witnesses say he was standing outside of his car and firing shots at the victim’s home in the first incident and is accused of firing shots from his car toward her home on July 3. His car was also spotted near her home each time. Police tell News 4 they found bullet holes in the victim’s home on several occasions.

On July 5, police say they spotted Harrington near his ex-girlfriend’s home and tried to get him to pull over. Karrington fled, but crashed into an electric utility pole, got out of the car ran before police attempted to arrest him.

