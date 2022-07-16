Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing South County man with Alzheimer’s Disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing South County man who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and a heart condition.

The search is on for Christopher Roberts, 63. He left his home on Lemay Manor Court on Thursday morning intending to take a bus to St. Louis City to help a friend with yard work. He never arrived.

He is described as 5′11″, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a gray mustache and goatee and walks with a limp. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, a silver pinky ring and carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

