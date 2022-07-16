Advertisement

Ceremony held to honor fallen paramedics as procession makes its way across US

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis first responders came out Saturday to honor fallen paramedics.

Fallen paramedics will be honored in Arlington, Virginia at the end of July, but before that happens, the whole country will get to see the names of those lost.

Saturday, a ceremony and procession was held in St. Louis. The procession next goes to Chicago, where the fallen paramedics will also be honored.

