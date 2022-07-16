Body of 38-year-old found in Lincoln County, cause of death unknown

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police found a man’s body near the area of Highway KK and Ridge Road in Lincoln County Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner responded to the area after people reported a dead body in the area. The man was identified as 38-year-old Hank Thomas Knoll.

Knoll’s cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-6100 or email dhill@lcsomo.gov.

