Board of aldermen votes to use ARPA funds for abortion travel fund

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Three weeks since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, the City of St. Louis is taking a big step to improve reproductive healthcare access by allocating federal funding toward abortion travel services.

“This is an opportunity for St. Louis to lead to show that we are not interested in backing down,” said 8th Ward Alderwoman Annie Rice, the bill’s lead sponsor. “Our state legislature has been hostile to the City of St. Louis for a number of years. We are doing everything we can to make sure that people in our community that need healthcare can have access to it.”

Board Bill 61, which would establish a new Reproductive Equity Fund dedicated to logistical support, passed 15-8 on its third reading today. It is a move that is being celebrated by local abortion advocacy groups.

“We are overjoyed at pro-choice Missouri to see the passage of Board Bill 61,” said Mallory Schwarz, the Executive Director of Pro-Choice Missouri. “St. Louis becomes the fifth municipality to direct funding to support access to abortion. It becomes the first city to direct ARPA funds to help support reproductive healthcare access and the first city to ensure that that access to reproductive health care includes all options, pregnancy support and even support for people continuing their pregnancy.”

$1.5 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding, will go towards this Reproductive Equity Fund, which will offer grant funding to local organizations that are already working to provide logistical needs for women who now may need to travel out of state to access an abortion.

“Childcare or travel or hotels as now everybody in Missouri is forced to travel out of state to access an abortion,” said Schwarz. “It also includes funding for pregnancy support, for doulas, access to doulas [and] lactation support for people who choose to continue their pregnancies.”

To clarify, this fund is not something residents can individually apply to access, but organizations offering travel or other resources for women in the process of getting an abortion can apply to receive those funds.

Lawmakers clarified the money would not be used to assist abortion procedures or encourage a woman to get an abortion.

“There are legal opinions that say that we could even use this money to provide funding for abortions directly, even in the state of Missouri. We are not doing that. we are providing supports,” said Rice.

While the majority of the board of aldermen support this kind of access to reproductive health services, others on the board say the money would be better served going towards issues like road improvement, trash and policing.

“A lot of people that have been writing me have been saying, ‘We’ve got potholes. We don’t have police. Our trash isn’t being picked up.’ Is it proper to tie this money up in court,” said 23rd Ward Alderman Joe Vaccaro.

“We’ve got workers employed by the city that are not even hardly able to support their families on the money they’re making. We’ve got potholes. We have trash. I think this is a poor choice,” said 14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard.

Schwarz says the need for this fund, especially among low-income and minority women, is greater than it seems.

“Right now, the expectation for the cost of supporting St. Louisans in accessing abortions…where they do have to travel out of state to Illinois and that is a barrier…the estimated cost for St. Louisans alone is $2.5 million dollars in this post-Roe world.”

Pro-choice Missouri says a woman in St. Louis could be spending up to $900 on average to get to an abortion care provider.

“Because even if you are 25 minutes away, you might need days’ worth of child care, of time you’re taking away from work that you might not be paid to take that time away or you might risk your job security in order to do it,” said Schwarz.

Still, board members are hesitant to accept this legislation if it could ultimately wind up being challenged by the attorney general.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense. This isn’t about pro-life, pro-choice. It’s about passing legislation that is just going to tie up funds, that are needed in the city for a lot of things, in court,” said Vaccaro.

Just this week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to sue over this bill.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s office will take action to stop municipalities from pushing taxpayer-funded abortions,” Schmitt said in a statement to News 4.

Schwarz says his threats should not be a reason to prevent legislation like this from moving forward.

“He’s going to do what he’s going to do, but we cannot act out of fear,” she said. “We have to do everything in our power to rebuild a future of liberated abortion access and support people getting to the abortions and the care that they need and deserve.”

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri responded to the board bill being passed with a statement:

“Access to health care, including abortion, should never depend on your zip code, but the Dobbs decision and actions by our state’s leaders have made abortion care inaccessible for Missourians. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on communities across our region, changing how families access reproductive health care including abortion and birth control. The same communities that already faced barriers to care and resources have been hit the hardest by the health and economic crisis. I’m grateful to the Board of Alders for their proactive effort in supporting pregnant people in St. Louis. I also send my gratitude to Pro-Choice Missouri for ushering in this community-led, patient-centered initiative. St. Louisans need abortion access logistics help, postpartum support, and assistance at every stage of pregnancy, now, more than ever. Solutions like the St. Louis Reproductive Equity Fund that help curb the impending public health crisis are exactly what patients need to live full, healthy lives.”

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office also celebrated the board’s vote on this bill.

Pro-Choice Missouri anticipates the ARPA funds will be available for organizations to apply for and be out the door before the end of the summer.

