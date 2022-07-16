Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by bystander in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man went on a violent crime spree in St. Charles and was shot and killed by another citizen early Saturday morning.

The crime spree started at a Mobile On the Run in the 1400 block of S. Fifth Street at around 2:58 a.m. The 26-year-old suspect had a knife when he went into the store and told the clerk he was robbing her. He then held the knife to the clerk’s throat while she opened the register. Police said the man pushed the clerk to the floor and stole the money before dragging her toward the back of the store asking where the safe is.

The clerk was not able to access the safe. The man then dragged her back to the front counter where she opened a second register before he stole the money and fled. Officials said the clerk was later taken to the hospital for lacerations on her left wrist, right hand, and neck.

St. Charles police officers were on their way to the scene of the armed robbery when a call for an alarm going off came in at Mid-Town Phillips 66 in the 500 block of First Capitol at around 3:14 a.m. Officers said they found broken glass which meant a burglary had taken place.

While police were investigating the burglary a report of another armed robbery came in at around 3:20 a.m. at QuikTrip in the 2200 block of First Capitol with shots fired. Police said they arrived at the scene and found the 26-year-old suspect shot by a witness during the robbery. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The witness, a 26-year-old man, told police he stopped at the gas station to use the restroom and buy something. He was walking back to his car parked at the front of the store when he saw a black SUV drive into the parking lot quickly. The witness saw the suspect carrying a backpack when he left the SUV and ran into the QuikTrip to confront the clerk. Police said the suspect dragged the clerk toward the front counter while holding a knife to her throat.

The witness said he grabbed his gun before going into the store and confronting the suspect. Officers said the suspect grabbed his backpack when he told the witness “I have something for you.” He then came around the counter when the witness shot multiple times at him before he fell to the floor. The witness and the clerk were both uninjured.

Investigators said the suspect’s car, a black 2013 Toyota Highlander was reported stolen in an armed robbery on July 15 from the 13500 block of Riverport. Police found items that were stolen at the Mid-Town Phillips 66 in the car.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

The St. Charles Police Department is currently investigating. Anyone with information should call the department at 636-949-3300.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.