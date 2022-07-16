4Warn Weather: Record Heat Saturday, Rain & Storms Sunday

Weather Discussion: We tied the record high of 103 degrees Saturday. That’s our 3rd triple digit day this year. It’s also the hottest day of the year so far.

There is a low chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms tonight, but the main activity will move in overnight. Expect the heaviest rain Sunday morning through the afternoon as a slow-moving cold front advances. We haven’t had widespread rain in weeks, and this cold front will bring us our best shot at it. Watch for ponding and flooding on the roadways as the heaviest downpours occur. 1-2″ is possible.

Unfortunately, the brief relief we’ll feel Sunday as a result of the rain will be short-lived. Intense heat looks to rebuild by Tuesday. There is some uncertainty on just how hot the temperatures will become. Regardless, plan ahead for above after temperatures and high humidity throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.