St. Charles County to hold BikeFest at largest pump track in US

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Despite the near triple-digit temperatures, Brooklynne Schuetz still hits the track at Kinetic Park in St. Charles County.

She’s preparing to repeat her performance at this year’s Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier. Last year she took first place and it took her to the world stage, competing amongst the best of the best in Portugal.

I’m out here as much as possible, about three to four times a week,” said Schuetz, 18.

The teenager discovered the sport seven years ago, but it’s all thanks to the pump track that opened in 2020 that allowed her to reach new heights with her sport.

It’s the largest pump track in North America. It’s 30,000 square feet and has bumps and turns. Riders aren’t encouraged to pedal but instead use the momentum from their bodies to propel themselves along the track.

St. Charles County says it draws riders and families from not only the region but from across the country. All eyes will be on Dardenne Prairie at BikeFest this August 6 and 7. The 2-day event will have the Red Bull World Championship Qualifier as well as the USA Pump Track Championship Qualifier. That race is open for ages 5 and up.

“It’s a point of pride, a lot of people around the country and around the world really talk about it,” said Andy Fleck with St. Charles County Parks.

The park also features the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri. It’s free to the public and open all year.

