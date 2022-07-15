Reward offered for info on whereabouts of missing Dellwood woman

DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for a missing 22-year-old woman from Dellwood.

Police are looking for Jaylyn Brown, who was reported missing on June 30. She was last seen walking in the 1700 block of Nashua Drive on June 27, around 5:00 p.m. Police say she was going to a bank and then to a convenience store. She was last seen wearing a head wrap, a shirt with black and white checkered sleeves and denim jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police. Her family is offering a reward of $1,000 for anyone that has information that leads to her returning home safely.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.