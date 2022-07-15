Advertisement

Reward offered for info on whereabouts of missing Dellwood woman

Jaylyn Brown
Jaylyn Brown(North County Police Cooperative)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for a missing 22-year-old woman from Dellwood.

Police are looking for Jaylyn Brown, who was reported missing on June 30. She was last seen walking in the 1700 block of Nashua Drive on June 27, around 5:00 p.m. Police say she was going to a bank and then to a convenience store. She was last seen wearing a head wrap, a shirt with black and white checkered sleeves and denim jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police. Her family is offering a reward of $1,000 for anyone that has information that leads to her returning home safely.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Matthew Watson-Cook is charged with involuntary manslaughter
Man charged in accidental shooting death of 4-year-old
Aaqil Royal is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution of a felony
Suspect accused of helping 2 teens escape St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
Todd Hilgert, 44, is accused of pulling a gun on his mother-in-law at her Kirkwood home
Man charged for pulling gun on soon to be ex mother-in-law