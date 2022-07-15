Police investigate double shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Dragonwyck Drive near Hanley and Interstate 70 at around 1 a.m. Police said one victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and another showed up shortly after.

Officers also said they found multiple shell casings in between two apartments. They now believe they have arrested one suspect.

No further information has been released.

