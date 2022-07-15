Advertisement

Man charged for pulling gun on soon to be ex mother-in-law

Todd Hilgert, 44, is accused of pulling a gun on his mother-in-law at her Kirkwood home
Todd Hilgert, 44, is accused of pulling a gun on his mother-in-law at her Kirkwood home(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon after pulling a gun on his soon-to-be ex-mother-in-law on July 12.

The victim said her daughter and son-in-law Todd Hilgert, 44, are currently going through a divorce. Hilgert is not allowed in his mother-in-law’s home. The incident took place when he entered her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane through a sliding door without permission. She said Hilgert asked her for $300,000 to walk away from the divorce before asking him to leave.

The victim said Hilgert pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. When he pulled out the gun, a knife fell out of his pocket and onto the floor. Hilgert then said he was there to “harm” and “mess up” the victim’s husband who was not home.

Officers responded to Hilgert’s home and arrested him. Police said he told them there was a knife, mace, brass knuckles, and a gun in his pocket before they took the items. Hilgert admitted to entering his mother-in-law’s home and demanding $300,000 to buy him out of the marriage. He also admitted to pulling out a gun on the victim.

The court set Hilgert’s bond at $50,000, cash only.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
The suspect in a deadly North City shooting was arrested after a brief standoff with officers,...
North City shooting
Cameron Delap, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and discharging...
Man charged in 24-year-old woman’s shooting death
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane