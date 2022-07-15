Man charged for pulling gun on soon to be ex mother-in-law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon after pulling a gun on his soon-to-be ex-mother-in-law on July 12.

The victim said her daughter and son-in-law Todd Hilgert, 44, are currently going through a divorce. Hilgert is not allowed in his mother-in-law’s home. The incident took place when he entered her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane through a sliding door without permission. She said Hilgert asked her for $300,000 to walk away from the divorce before asking him to leave.

The victim said Hilgert pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. When he pulled out the gun, a knife fell out of his pocket and onto the floor. Hilgert then said he was there to “harm” and “mess up” the victim’s husband who was not home.

Officers responded to Hilgert’s home and arrested him. Police said he told them there was a knife, mace, brass knuckles, and a gun in his pocket before they took the items. Hilgert admitted to entering his mother-in-law’s home and demanding $300,000 to buy him out of the marriage. He also admitted to pulling out a gun on the victim.

The court set Hilgert’s bond at $50,000, cash only.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.