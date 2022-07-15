Man charged in accidental shooting death of 4-year-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged Friday for the shooting of a 4-year-old in St. Louis County.

A statement showed on June 30, Matthew Watson-Cook, 22, went to his house on Olney Drive and went to sleep without securing a loaded gun. The child then discovered the weapon and discharged it, striking himself in the head.

Upon waking to discover the fatal shooting, Watson-Cook left the house. He later admitted to owning the gun in a police interview, officers tell News 4.

“I understand that many people feel safer if they carry a loaded firearm. Whether or not they actually are safer, without question all children are in terrible danger in the presence of a loaded weapon.” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “Please, if you carry a gun, secure it at all times when it’s not on your person, or it could end in tragedy for a child and prison for you.”

Watson-Cook was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and the court set his bond at $100,000 cash only.

