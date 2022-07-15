Advertisement

Madison man found guilty in December murder

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury found William Jenkins guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man. He faces up to 90 years in prison.

Charges said Jenkins, 45, shot and killed Andre Hutson on December 7 on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison, Illinois. Hutson died at the scene.

Jenkins was also found guilty of attempted armed robbery. He faces anywhere between 39 and 90 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

sweeney todd
Sweeney Todd opens tomorrow at The Muny
child care
Important questions when selecting child care
The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins...
Jury selected for man accused of killing retired police captain
Matthew Watson-Cook is charged with involuntary manslaughter
Man charged in accidental shooting death of 4-year-old