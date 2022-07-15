Madison man found guilty in December murder

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury found William Jenkins guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man. He faces up to 90 years in prison.

Charges said Jenkins, 45, shot and killed Andre Hutson on December 7 on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison, Illinois. Hutson died at the scene.

Jenkins was also found guilty of attempted armed robbery. He faces anywhere between 39 and 90 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

