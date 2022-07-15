Advertisement

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing retired police captain

The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins Friday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins Friday.

Dorn died on June 2, 2020, following a night of riots and looting in St. Louis as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd turned violent. Stephan Cannon is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder in Dorn’s death.

Dorn’s wife, Ann Dorn, told News 4 she has full confidence in the prosecuting team.

“I’m very nervous, there are things that I don’t want to know. As a police officer, the curious mind wants to know everything, but as the wife, I don’t,” said Ann Dorn. “There are certain aspects of it I don’t want to know.”

The trial is set to begin on Monday, July 18.

