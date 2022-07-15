Advertisement

Suspect in deadly North City shooting arrested after brief standoff, police say

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in a deadly North City shooting was arrested after a brief standoff with officers, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid and LeDuc. The suspect shot a man multiple times; the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police initially told News 4 that the suspect was inside a nearby home, refusing to come out. Around 9:00 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

