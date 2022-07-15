Health experts weight in on rising cases of new COVID subvariant in the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the St. Louis metro.

St. Louis County is reporting a more-than-3 percent increase in cases over a seven-day period, while communities like St. Louis City and Jefferson County are now under the CDC’s high community level of risk.

“We are seeing an increase in cases,” said Brianne Zwiener, public communications officer for the Jefferson County Health Department. “Obviously with BA-4, BA-5, summer travel, things like that, we tend to see increases in cases around that time.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is 57, which is a slight increase from 53 two weeks ago. Dr. Alex Garza, chief community health officer at SSM Health, tells News 4 that there is a 25 percent positivity rate across the Metro. That number could be much higher given some residents may be testing at home and not necessarily reporting their results.

The latest subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, are in part to blame for the rising number of cases.

“It has changes in its protein that allows itself to attach to the cells a lot more easily and so there’s things that are inherent to the virus that makes it more transmissible,” said Dr. Garza. “The other pieces are that we have very limited public health measures in place right now. So, a majority of people are not wearing a mask. So, combine that with a highly transmissible virus and fewer public health countermeasures in place, that’s going to increase spread as well.”

Sewershed surveillance shows BA-4 and BA-5 now make up 60 to 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases, making these the most dominant strains of the virus in the St. Louis region.

“It is both more contagious and more sort of immune evasive is what we’re seeing,” said Dr. Nebu Kolenchery, director for communicable disease response at the St. Louis County Public Health Department. “So, what that means is if you, people who’ve had both prior infection of the vaccine can still be infected with these variants; however, the vaccine is absolutely still effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

While infectious disease experts are encouraging people to practice social distancing and mask-wearing at this time, not everyone is necessarily concerned about the latest uptick.

“I’ve had it, last year, so I take precautions as need be but it’s not stopping me from doing anything out and about at this point, even with the increase,” Chris Caris, who was out visiting the city today, said. “About two-thirds of Americans are vaccinated at this point, and if you’re not it’s kind of on you.”

“I really loosened up, but I am now when I go into a grocery store or a pharmacy, anywhere that I would think my grandparents or parents would go, I want to wear a mask,” said Ingrid Kutzner, who lives in the Metro.

Garza says vaccination is still the best way of preventing severe infection from the virus. Medical experts are hoping that a new vaccine recently approved by the FDA, Novavax, could potentially entice more residents in the community to get vaccinated.

“This one is a much more traditional vaccine in that it has the protein, the spike protein, which elicits the immune response,” said Garza. “I think it is always good to have more options, and what this one can offer is if people were hesitant because of the unfamiliarity of the M-RNA technology, things like that, then this is a viable option.”

Health experts say it could still be a couple of weeks before Novavax vaccines are available to the public in the region.

