Greitens expected to testify in child custody case

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- During a hearing in Boone County Friday, U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was told he’ll be expected to testify in his child custody case.

The hearing stems from an ongoing child custody case with his ex-wife Sheena Greitens. Currently, Sheena Greitens is trying to get the case moved out of Missouri and into Texas, where she currently lives.

Earlier this year as part of sworn testimony in the case, Sheena Greitens accused Eric Greitens of physical and verbal abuse. Eric Greitens has repeatedly denied those allegations.

“This has become a very public issue that has impacted upon my client’s professional reputation,” said Sheena Greitens’ Attorney, Helen Wade.

Eric Greitens appeared over video call during Friday’s hearing. He was only seen on the court TV monitor for a few seconds. Sheena Greitens was present in the courtroom.

Both Eric and Sheena Greitens did not speak during the hearing. Their lawyers did the talking.

“It doesn’t have to be this contentious or difficult,” Eric Greitens’ Attorney Gary Stamper said.

The hold-up discussed in court was over depositions. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer filed a formal request to depose Eric, something she argued he is trying to delay.

“I understand that Mr. Greitens does not want to give a deposition prior to the primary, I understand that but we want this case to be over with,” Wade said.

The judge ultimately decided to preside over a deposition hearing scheduled for Wednesday. That hearing will be closed to the public since depositions are private. It will be up to the judge’s discretion whether a transcript of the deposition will be made public.

News 4 asked Eric Greitens’ lawyer if they plan to depose Sheena Greitens. His response was “it will be a game-time decision.”

